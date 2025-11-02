From postwar and post-Cold War universal dominance to China’s rise, Russia’s belligerence and uncertainty on the parts of adversaries and allies alike, America’s roles and directions in international engagement need significant and pro-active re-examination. How to most effectively dealing with an increasing number of autocracies? How to better and more effectively use American power without abandoning fundamental values and ideals? How to engage the support of an American public increasingly disinterested in foreign policy? How to separate the foreign policy lessons worth keeping from Administration policies that seem volatile and unpredictable, often hostile towards traditional allies and sycophantic towards autocratic adversaries? Josh and Doug host former State Department spokesman Ned Price; CNN senior analyst Stephen Collinson and Stimson Center Senior Fellow Emma Ashford for the latest BoomerLennials podcast discussion, posting Thursday, November 6.