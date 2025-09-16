Next week, Jews around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashana, the beginning of the Jewish New Year. The recent global rise in anti-Semitism and events in Israel and Gaza have created new and unexpected contexts for Jewish men and women as they focus on annual reflections, religious upbringings and Jewish identities. Josh and Doug - joined by Stanford senior Theo Baker, the youngest-ever winner of the George Polk Award for special achievement in journalism, and J Street founder Jeremy Ben-Ami - host a special Rosh Hashana BoomerLennials discussion of the generational contexts shaping those reflections. Find that discussion posted Thursday, September 25, on Substack, Spotify and Apple.