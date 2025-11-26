A young TV/film star, a retired government official and a GenZ poet walk into a bar, and — no, wait; not a bar. They’re on a Zoom call marking milestones that converged this year: family milestones, birthday milestones, relationship milestones, career milestones, life milestones. Oh, and podcast milestones, too. Pull up a chair and join Josh, Doug and producer Jon for BoomerLennials.
Baby Boomer & Former Asst. Defense Secretary Doug Wilson joins Millennial film & TV actor Josh Brener ('Silicon Valley') to cohost guest discussions of all things political and show biz, thru the lens of the generational divideBaby Boomer & Former Asst. Defense Secretary Doug Wilson joins Millennial film & TV actor Josh Brener ('Silicon Valley') to cohost guest discussions of all things political and show biz, thru the lens of the generational divide
