Nov 26, 2025

A young TV/film star, a retired government official and a GenZ poet walk into a bar, and — no, wait; not a bar. They’re on a Zoom call marking milestones that converged this year: family milestones, birthday milestones, relationship milestones, career milestones, life milestones. Oh, and podcast milestones, too. Pull up a chair and join Josh, Doug and producer Jon for BoomerLennials.

