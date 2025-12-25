2025. A Wicked year of bipartisan assassinations, bookended by an air crash over the Potomac and the desecration of the living national monument to a fallen young president who inspired a nation with a call to “ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” But also a year For Good, in which John F Kennedy’s challenge still resonated across the decades for many Americans. Josh and Doug welcome the founders of Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry and the founders of Every Day Action, who are addressing the daily needs of Americans struggling to feed themselves and their families. Take a break from the blaring news headlines and join their conversation on the year-end episode of BoomerLennials
For Good (with Billy and Deb Shore, Hillary Cohen and Samantha Luu)
Dec 25, 2025
BoomerLennials
Baby Boomer & Former Asst. Defense Secretary Doug Wilson joins Millennial film & TV actor Josh Brener ('Silicon Valley') to cohost guest discussions of all things political and show biz, thru the lens of the generational divideBaby Boomer & Former Asst. Defense Secretary Doug Wilson joins Millennial film & TV actor Josh Brener ('Silicon Valley') to cohost guest discussions of all things political and show biz, thru the lens of the generational divide
