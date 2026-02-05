A career foreign service officer chosen to be US Ambassador to Venezuela during Trump’s first term. A Marine veteran providing humanitarian and medical aid to front-line Ukrainian troops. A Navy veteran leading the national charge to save and protect Afghan allies who served alongside US troops in Afghanistan. An American father and scholar who lived and worked in Gaza. Join Josh and Doug in discussion with four outstanding American citizens whose hopes and frustrations about US engagement in current world hot spots has been shaped not by abstract observations but by their life experiences in these places.
Been There (with former Ambassador to Venezuela James Story, Ukranine-centered White Stork founder Will McNulty, AfganEvac Chair Shawn VanDiver and Middle East Institute Senior Fellow Brian Katulis)
Feb 05, 2026
