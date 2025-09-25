BoomerLennials
“Shana Tovah”(with Theo Baker and Jeremy Ben-Ami)
Jews around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashana, the beginning of the Jewish New Year.
Sep 25
BoomerLennials
50:27
Sep 16
BoomerLennials
August 2025
Hope, Interrupted (with Mike Medavoy, Gayle Smith and Suzanne Nossel)
Not so long ago, the United States was seen by millions around the globe as their aspirational goal – the symbol of freedom, compassion for others, aid…
Aug 21
BoomerLennials
49:09
Aug 19
BoomerLennials
Hollywhoops - How TV and Film Left LA (with Tommy Dewey and Helen Estabrook)
What happens when an industry town loses its industry?
Aug 7
BoomerLennials
42:24
Aug 6
BoomerLennials
July 2025
Stuck In The Middle? With You? (With Holly Page and Matt Bai)
Clowns to the left of me, Jokers to the Right, Here I am, Stuck in the Middle with You.
Jul 17
BoomerLennials
53:59
Jul 9
BoomerLennials
June 2025
The Student Becomes the Teacher (with Pete Buttigieg)
Pete Buttigieg joins the show to chat with Josh Brener and his former boss Doug Wilson
Jun 18
BoomerLennials
45:51
Jun 13
BoomerLennials
Remembering Emma Lazarus
With Mamoudou Athie and Najlla Habibyar
Jun 12
BoomerLennials
48:55
Jun 4
BoomerLennials
